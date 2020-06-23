Michigan gyms, fitness centers still allowed to reopen Thursday

(6/23/2020) - A federal judge says he will not pause an order that allows Michigan gyms to reopen this week while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration appeals the decision.

Whitmer was pushing for a stay on that ruling, which would keep gyms closed as Michigan continues monitoring coronavirus cases. But the judge rejected that request.

As of now, Michigan gyms will be allowed to reopen this Thursday.

A federal judge in Detroit ruled on Friday that Whitmer had the authority to close indoor gyms and fitness centers earlier. But now that other businesses are allowed to reopen, keep gyms closed is arbitrary.

Whitmer appealed the ruling to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers in most of Michigan's Lower Peninsula have been closed since March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor gyms and training facilities in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can be open, because those areas have advanced to Phase 5 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's six-part reopening plan.

She hopes to move all of Michigan to Phase 5 by Fourth of July weekend, which likely would allow indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen statewide.