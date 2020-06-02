Michigan hair salons, barbershops unhappy about remaining closed

(6/2/2020) - A group of hair salon and barbershop operators is disappointed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's loosened coronavirus restrictions announced Monday don't help them.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas and other personal service providers remain closed despite the impending end of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Members of the coalition testified before the Michigan Legislature's Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Lansing on Tuesday about the hardships their businesses are facing.

They say that remaining closed is gutting their businesses and sending people who need a haircut or nail job across the state line to Ohio and Indiana, which are allowing salons to open.

“Today in Michigan, you can get your teeth cleaned, get your dog groomed, get a relaxing facial at the dermatologist and then join friends at a restaurant or bar for dinner and drinks…. all while you still can’t get a haircut in a sanitary environment,” said Mike Sarafa, CEO of the Alline Group.

He also derided comments that Whitmer made during her Monday press conference encouraging people to search Google or YouTube for tutorials on how to cut their hair or do their nails while salons are closed.

“This statement was an insult to the well-trained and educated professionals who have spent years honing their abilities and we believe the Governor owes them an apology,” Sarafa said.

Whitmer said on Monday that she hopes to ease more coronavirus restrictions over the next few weeks and move all of Michigan to Phase 5 of her six-part plan of reopening the economy by July 4.

The Safe Salons for Michigan coalition released an eight-part plan last week for Whitmer to consider, showing the safety guidelines they would enact if she allowed them to open.

The group says it worked with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to develop the eight-part plan, which is based on guidelines in place for hairstylists in 36 other states.

The plan includes:

-- Screening barbers and stylists before they start working and keeping detailed records of their customers for contact tracing if necessary.

-- Restricting access for customers into barbershops and salons by prohibiting product returns and asking clients to wait outside or in their vehicles until their appointment time.

-- Constantly disinfecting merchandise, work areas and instruments. All single-use items will be disposed as soon as they are done being used.

-- Employees and clients will be required to wear masks. Clients who don't have a mask or proper face covering will get one before they are allowed to enter.

-- Encouraging social distancing among clients and employees and installing physical barriers where that cannot be met.

-- Requiring employees to launder their work clothes daily and wear eye protection while limiting personal items clients can bring into facilities.

-- Salons and barbershops will work close with public health officials to identify anyone possible exposed to coronavirus if a client tests positive after their appointment.

-- Completing a deep cleaning throughout the facility after the end of business every day.