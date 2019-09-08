Michigan health department adds new screening test for newborns

(09/08/19) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is announcing the addition of a new test that could prevent life-long disabilities or even death for some Michiganders.

This fall a new test is being added for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

The disorder most severely affects males, but females can be carriers of the disease as well as develop some symptoms as they grow older.

X-ALD is a genetic disease that affects the nervous system as well as the adrenal glands that are located on top of your kidneys.

Anyone who is diagnosed with the disease could develop behavioral problems, difficulty learning and muscle weakness.

Specialized treatment is available for X-ALD. Just ask your doctor about it.

7.2 million Michigan newborns have been screened since 1965.

Each year, 275 Michigan babies (one in 410 birth's) are found to have a disorder detected by newborn blood spot screening.

The screening system is now providing testing for over 50 conditions.

Roughly seven million newborns in Michigan have been screened since the start of Michigan's Newborn Screening Program dating back to 1965.

