Michigan health leaders confirm sixth death linked to mosquito-borne virus

Photo: CDC / James Gathany
Updated: Tue 9:21 AM, Nov 19, 2019

BERRIEN COUNTY (WJRT) - (11/19/19) - Michigan health authorities have reported a sixth death linked to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

Health Department officials said the victim was one of two people who had previously contracted the mosquito-borne virus in Berrien County.

Cases of EEE first appeared in West Michigan at the end of August.

The virus had been reported counties throughout the state, including Genesee and Lapeer.

The state said the outbreak had resulted in 10 human cases and 46 animal cases.

 
