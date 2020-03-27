Michigan income tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15

(3/27/2020) - Michigan taxpayers have three more months to file their returns.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order Friday officially extending the state's income tax filing deadline to July 15.

All cities in Michigan with an April 15 income tax filing deadline also are extended to July 15. Cities with an April 30 tax filing deadline are extended to July 30.

The order is meant to prevent people from leaving their homes to meet tax preparers while Whitmer's stay home order remains in effect and align Michigan with the federal income tax schedule.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis."

The Internal Revenue Service extended the federal tax filing deadline to July 15 earlier this week. Whitmer's order issued on Friday lines up Michigan and its cities with the federal income tax schedule.

“Our priority is for you to focus on your health, safety and welfare during this emergency,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Taxpayers now have more time to file their state and city income taxes."