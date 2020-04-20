Michigan expanding coronavirus testing, contact tracing efforts to slow spread

(4/20/2020) - All essential workers in Michigan are eligible to receive a coronavirus test even if they don't have any symptoms.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said tests will be available for all nurses, police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers, utility crews and other employees deemed essential.

Any essential workers who want to receive a test should find a location on the Michigan coronavirus website and call ahead to schedule a time.

Thousands of new volunteers also are reaching out to Michigan residents who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has trained 2,200 people to work with health departments around the state to identify and contact people who may have been exposed to patients.

They hope to talk with people who likely had close contact with confirmed coronavirus patients so they can take steps to prevent spreading the illness even further.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged many residents avoid answering their phones when an unfamiliar number appears on the caller ID. But she asked residents to answer those calls for now because it could be a contact tracing volunteer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been lending 130 employees with assist county health departments in Southeast Michigan to help with contact tracing. They have contacted 12,000 people already.

While the total number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan has been decreasing for several days, Khaldun said some rural areas are seeing sharp increases. That is stretching health care facilities, which have less capacity than urban areas.

State health officials are working with hospitals in those areas to make sure they can handle a surge.

Khaldun said state health officials also are stepping up efforts to identify and prevent coronavirus in nursing homes and group homes. She said 243 care facilities have seen positive coronavirus cases so far.

Those facilities will be required to report any positive coronavirus tests among staff and residents to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

New teams with local health department officials, epidemiologists and clinicians are being formed to work with congregate care facilities. They will make sure the facilities are responding adequately and have enough resources.

State health officials also are identifying regional hubs that are capable of caring for coronavirus patients from nursing homes and group homes who need isolation or additional care, but not hospitalization.

If the residents' care facility can't isolate and take care of them, the hubs have additional infrastructure and personal protective equipment capable of helping them.

“We’ll continue to use every tool we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Khaldun said.