Michigan inmate back in prison after mistaken Ohio release

(2/3/20) - A Michigan prisoner mistakenly released in Ohio after his transfer to face drug charges is back in custody after more than a week on the lam.

Prison officials say Talleon S. Brazil was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit.

The 31-year-old Brazil has served 10 years of a minimum 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in Michigan but was sent to Ohio to hear the drug charges there.

Authorities say that after the Ohio judge set bond for Brazil, he should have remained locked up but was mistakenly released by the jail.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

