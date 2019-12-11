Michigan is poised to legalize sports, online gambling

LANSING (AP) (12/11/2019) - Michigan's Legislature is poised to vote to legalize sports betting and internet gambling.

The bills up for action Wednesday would expand options for gamblers in a state with three commercial casinos in Detroit and two-dozen tribal casinos elsewhere.

The legislation reflects a compromise with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after lawmakers agreed to a higher tax on i-gambling than was initially proposed.

Michigan will become the 20th state to authorize sports wagers and the fifth to allow casino-style games to be played online.

 