The Michigan History Center, announcing a landmark effort to catalogue the coronavirus experience for the future.

Michigan launches effort to catalog coronavirus experience for future generations

They say every generation has a defining crisis, one that remembers where it was and what it was doing when Pearl Harbor happened, JFK was assassinated, September 11th 2001. This is an effort to reach out to future generations here, letting them know exactly what we were thinking and what we were feeling.

“People want to understand on a more human level.”

20 years from now – it may be hard to believe stories of the battle royales over toilet paper, when PPE gear entered the national vocabulary or the Easter we celebrated sans friends and family.

The Michigan History Center announced Friday an effort to catalogue the coronavirus experience for future generations. To understand why they say the effort is critical, we have to go back 100 years to another dark day in world history.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about… the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918,” Explains Tobi Voigt, director of community engagement for the Michigan History Center. “We realized we didn’t know much at all…. we had the government records from that time, but what we’re missing are the really rich stories from people who lived in Michigan at the time.”

Now, calling on the public via social media to submit their stories. Simply follow the link posted at the bottom of this story, fill out the form and send it along.

“Even though we look to the past, we need to be responsible stewards of the present so we can use your stories to tell a better picture of what was really happening in our state,” says Voigt.

Phase two of the project – set to launch when the quarantine is lifted – will collect physical objects which represented our daily lives during the pandemic: DIY masks, supply shortage sign, hospital badges, etc. While phase three will see the History Center move toward more long-term material, such as oral histories and memoirs.

“There’s a lot of value to diaries and journals or things like that,” explains Voigt. “People take the time to really process their thoughts and feelings.”

Tori tells ABC 12 they’ve already collected dozens of submissions – including one from Luke R. – who is temporarily out of work and writes: “I get to spend all of my time with my son and wife and really watch him grow and interact with the world. I know he doesn't understand what is going on right now and someday when he's older, we'll talk about it.”

A message that likely rings true for many and gives meaning to the work ahead.