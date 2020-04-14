Michigan launches new mental health 'warm line' to help patients find support

(4/14/2020) - Mental health is a big concern for Michigan residents as the effects of coronavirus and stay home orders pile up.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a "warm line" to connect residents with persistent mental health conditions with certified support specialists.

The specialists all have personal experience with behavioral health issues, trauma or personal crises. They are trained to support and empower "warm line" callers.

Phones will be answered from 10 to 2 a.m. seven days per week at 1-888-PEER-753. Anyone living with persistent mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and trauma are encouraged to call.

“COVID-19 is a grave threat not just to physical health, but also to mental health, and we are doing everything we can to offer supports for everyone,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Anyone in a personal crisis or considering suicide should call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Both are open 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

Calls to the warm line are free and don't require insurance. Peer support specialists answering the phones can offer referrals for outreach and assistance as a way to prevent extreme emotional distress.