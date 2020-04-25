Michigan lawmaker apologizes for wearing questionable mask

(4/25/20) - A Michigan lawmaker has apologized for wearing a face mask that appeared to depict the Confederate flag during a vote at the state Capitol.

Republican state Sen. Dale Zorn of Ida said in a statement Saturday he was sorry for his “choice of pattern” on the face mask he wore the day before.

He says he didn't “intend to offend anyone” and that "those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents.

The face covering was a red mask with blue stripes and white stars. He says his wife made it.

