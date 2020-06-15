Michigan lawmaker wants database of disciplined officers

(6/15/20) - A Michigan lawmaker is proposing legislation to create a central database of disciplined police officers to boost accountability and help departments vet prospective new hires.

The Detroit News reported over the weekend that State Rep. Tyrone Carter is seeking support for the idea and is open to suggestions on provisions in the bill being drafted.

Critics say what’s needed is more and better training, as well as more staff to enforce current Michigan laws mandating information sharing about why officers left a department.

The Police Officers Association of Michigan says one of its concerns is that a central database would maintain records about the discipline of officers for comparatively minor acts, such as calling in sick too often.

