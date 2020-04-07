Michigan lawmakers vote to extend emergency declaration in pandemic

(4/7/2020) - Michigan lawmakers are meeting to extend a statewide emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic, but are divided over how long it should be extended and whether they need to meet.

Republicans who control the Senate approved a 23-day extension Tuesday. The House plans to vote later in the day.

Republicans say they must act now because Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration expires Tuesday.

But Democrats say it does not lapse because she issued a declaration last week that also includes a new disaster declaration, meaning legislators do not have to vote until April 29.

Whitmer wanted a 70-day extension.

