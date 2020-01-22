Michigan lifts barriers to Tesla sales, settling lawsuit

(1/22/2020) - Michigan has cleared the way for Tesla to sell more electric vehicles in the state and get them serviced under a deal that settles a lawsuit by the automaker.

It won't be as simple as Tesla opening a dealership on a corner lot. But consumers at least won't have to leave Michigan to buy a car or SUV.

Tesla had sued Michigan, challenging a 2014 law that ensured automakers could only sell through independent, franchised dealers and not directly to customers.

Teslas will have to be titled in another state and then transferred to Michigan. Repair centers will be allowed as long as they're owned by a Tesla subsidiary.

