Michigan makes the top ten for catfish scams

(06/04/19)- A top 10 list - that no one wants to be on.

And Michigan is unfortunately on it.

Catfishing--- when someone fakes their identity online-- to scam for romance, money or cause physical harm,

And Michiganders are apparently falling for it-- hook, line, and sinker.

"With Michigan coming in 8th, that is kind of scary, but it's not unusual because these scams are happening all over the country," said BBB, Laura Blankenship.

In 2018, Michigan had 461 reported victims caught up in cat-fishing scams, that's according to FBI data collected from the website-- SocialCatfish. com.

"Someone slips into their adds and requests to add them and they think that you know, they look like a standup individual, that's because they are using a fake photo," Blackenship.

Laura Blankenship is with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan.

She says their office gets countless complaints about online dating

scams each year.

"They'll develop a relationship with them, months down the road, it ends up that they've been cat-fished all this time,"

Blankenship say there are clear signs that you are communicating with a scammer.

"Extremely attractive and only has attractive photos. Doesn't really have a lot of family photos, that's a big red flag. Also, if they haven't had their profile very long then that makes you weary as well," Blankenship said.

She says they are also very patient-- sometimes taking months, even years, before they hit you up for money.

"A lot of the times they'll ask for wire transfers, or prepaid gift cards, you cannot get your money back," Blakenship said

Blankenship says the bottom line, do your homework before you claim you've found true love-- online.

"If they are giving you a name, then you should be able to google search that person. We're in the 21st century, everything is at our fingertips," Blankenship said.