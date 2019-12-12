Michigan man's wish to return to prison comes true after armed robbery

(12/12/2019) - A man who says he wanted to rob a business to return to prison will be locked up for a long time.

Mark Wilson was sentenced this week to at least 25 years in prison for armed robbery.

Police say the 59-year-old from Portage gave a note to a Hardee's employee in Escanaba last July, indicating that he was robbing the restaurant. He went into a restroom until police arrived.

Wilson told a judge that he's “lost the ability to function normally with society.” Wilson's lawyer says Wilson seemed pleased with the 25-year sentence.

He won't be eligible for parole until he's in his 80s.

Wilson has several robbery and drug convictions from Genesee County on his record dating back to the 1980s.

