Michigan marijuana regulators gearing up for first meeting to set rules

(5/29/2019) - While recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Michigan last November, residents without a medical marijuana card are not allowed to buy or sell it yet.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency earlier this year, which will oversee the budding industry. It should release guidelines for dispensaries next month with applications going out in the fall.

By early next year, Michigan's first licensed facilities should be up and running.

Anyone who wants to learn more about this process or hear what others have to say are invited to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency's first public meeting next month.

It's scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 13 at the Williams Building in Lansing. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook for anyone who can't attend in person.