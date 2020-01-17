Michigan marijuana regulators recall several medical grade products

(1/17/2020) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is expanding its recall of medical-grade products.

Earlier this week, state regulators issued a recall for "Orange Burst - Buds" sold at Pharmaco stores on Wilder and Patterson roads in Bay City after the product failed compliance testing.

On Friday, the agency has expanded the recall to include several more strains sold statewide. They include:

-- Juju Glue Buds sold at Pharmaco on Patterson Road from Aug. 2 to Sept. 10.

-- 1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush sold at Nature's Medicine on East North Union Street in Bay City from Aug. 18 to Nov. 5.

-- Peanut Butter Buds sold at Nature's Medicine in Bay City from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18.

-- Mitten Extracts - Mitten Pound Cake and Mitten Extracts - Pebble Cereal sold at 3843 Euclid Ave. in Bay City from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15.

-- Blueberry Muffin Buds sold at Green Wellness Ventures in Chesaning from Aug. 20 to Jan. 10.