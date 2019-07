(7/25/2019) - Medical marijuana is proving to be big business in Michigan.

New state data shows people in Michigan have bought more than 11,000 pounds of medical marijuana in just the past two months. The sales in that time span add up to nearly $70 million.

Since January, the state has collected more than $10 million in revenue from medical marijuana sales.

Michigan has nearly 300,000 registered medical marijuana patients statewide.