Motorists 'just hope it's true' as Legislature and governor agree on plan to lower insurance premiums

(05/24/19) - Michigan motorists expressed a few thoughts about the no-fault auto insurance reform bill that passed Friday in both the Senate and House of Representatives, promising to lower premiums for eight years.

"There's a big need for a change of some type," said Michigan resident Jan Ziembowicz.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called the legislation, which still needs to be signed by the governor, "historic" reform.

"It doesn't seem to matter too much with your driver's record. I've never had a ticket in my life. I've never had an accident, and my rates are the same as everyone else, so yeah in general I think it would be great," said Helen Roth.

"I just hope it's true. I hear a lot of things that say it's going to happen and it don't happen. And I've been waiting for a change, and I hope this is really going to work," said Ed Roth.

The legislation has received praise from Senate Democrats and Republicans, while 15 House Democrats voted against it. Some claimed it would make insurance companies richer and that it doesn't address redlining in urban areas.

State Rep. Tim Sneller, a Democrat from Burton, said the legislation "is not perfect but is an excellent step in the right direction."

State Rep. Ben Frederick, a Republican from Owosso, said he is "confident we have secured the right reform path.”