Michigan newspaper sues school district over transparency

(1/27/20) - A Michigan newspaper is suing Traverse City Area Public Schools for allegedly disregarding transparency laws related to the unexpected resignation of its former superintendent.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the Traverse City Record-Eagle alleges misusing closed sessions and denying or delaying of Freedom of Information Act requests.

The lawsuit was filed in Grand Traverse County court and names the district's board and its president Sue Kelly.

District officials declined to comment.

The lawsuit follows complaints from parents seeking answers about the departure of Ann Cardon, who resigned in October after a few months on the job.

