Michigan nursing homes can allow visitors for seriously ill or hospice patients again

(6/30/2020) - Michigan nursing homes will be allowed to let a limited number of visitors inside under strict circumstances under new orders announced Tuesday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon signed the orders allowing seriously ill or hospice patients in nursing homes and adult care facilities to get visitors.

All visitors to nursing homes and residential child care facilities were banned in March, when coronavirus began spreading widely in Michigan. The ban on visitors remains in place aside from these exceptions.

Immediate family members of nursing home patients who aren't gravely ill also can visit to assist with daily living tasks, such as getting dressed and eating.

Residents in residential youth care and juvenile justice facilities also will be allowed to have off-site visits with parents, adopted parents and foster families if they agree to follow coronavirus safety measures.

The facilities must meet specific safety requirements and require visitors to wear a face mask at all times while inside.

"It’s been very difficult for residents of these facilities to be unable to see their loved ones during the pandemic,” Gordon said. “We are glad Michigan can now allow visits in some circumstances, but we continue to urge caution and require safety precautions like wearing masks during visits.”