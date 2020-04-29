Michigan offering $130 million in grants for child care providers

(4/29/2020) - Child care providers in Michigan are eligible for a share of $130 million aimed at reducing costs while making services more accessible for families of essential workers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's new Child Care Relief Fund, which includes $100 million for the federal CARES Act and $30 million from Michigan's child care fund.

The funding will keep child care providers serving essential workers open and affordable or prepared to reopen during the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least $1,500 is available for licensed in-home child care providers while $3,000 is available for child care centers. Larger facilities may be eligible for more funding based on size, whether they are serving essential workers and their quality ratings.

Any child care provider who accepts a grant must commit to reducing weekly rates by 10%, provide care for families of essential workers and waive fees for holding a child's spot in a program.

“Whether it’s to help child care providers cover fixed costs like their mortgage, utilities, insurance, or payroll, we wanted the funds to be as flexible as possible to meet their specific needs,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice.

An application for the grants will be available on the state website Wednesday evening.