Michigan opens new hotline for workers concerned about coronavirus on the job

(5/15/2020) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened a new hotline for workers concerned about coronavirus on the job.

The hotline at 1-855-723-3219 is staffed by employees who can address concerns or answer questions about guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus within workplaces.

The hotline comes as MIOSHA also released a series of guidelines for employers to follow to protect their workers from exposure to coronavirus. Employers are required to develop a plan that outlines measures to prevent the illness from spreading on the job.

“If employers follow the workplace guidelines, we can ensure Michiganders can return home healthy and safe,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said.

Guidelines for employers will be based on how much exposure their employees have to the public. Their plans should include new controls, requirements for hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, wearing personal protective equipment, training and monitoring employees' health.

Training should include steps employees should take if they have symptoms of coronavirus are test positive for the illness.