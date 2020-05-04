Michigan orders change how bodies are handled, set up accountability office

(5/4/2020) - Hospitals and funeral directors have a shorter amount of time to contact loved ones about a dead body in Michigan under a new order issued Monday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the order giving hospitals and funeral homes 24 hours to get in contact with someone who can take authority over the body.

Those people then have 48 hours to decide how to proceed with funeral arrangements or a final disposition. If a decision isn't made in 48 hours, they will lose the right to make funeral arrangements.

Gordon said the order will relieve stress on the system during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4,000 people in Michigan have died of the illness as of Sunday.

“The increase in deaths has placed a significant burden on the hospitals and funeral homes in our state,” said Gordon. “We need to alleviate this burden and ensure the safe, proper and respectful handling of Michiganders’ remains.”

His order also relaxes certain requirements for funeral directors and medical examiners while allowing for off-site storage of bodies set up by the Michigan Mortuary Response Team.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a separate order on Monday setting up the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability within the State Budget Office.

The office will oversee all spending related to Michigan's coronavirus response. That includes funds from state tax dollars, federal contributions and donations.

“Michiganders have the right to expect that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources, especially in a time of crisis," Whitmer said.