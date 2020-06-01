Michigan pays $7 million to keep utilities on for nearly 18,000 households

(6/1/2020) - The state of Michigan announced payments totaling $7 million on Monday to maintain utility services for nearly 18,000 households.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the payments to help residents who are having trouble paying their bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

The payments all were made on behalf of households who have past due accounts and were facing shutoffs this month.

“No Michigander should worry about how to pay their energy bills during a global pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Our partners across state government are working around the clock to ensure support for those who are struggling to make ends meet."

The payments, which averaged about $395, came from the state's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to Michigan’s three largest utility providers – Consumers Energy, DTE and SEMCO Energy. The federal CARES Act is providing the funding.

With the direct payments, all three utility companies have agreed to waive $2.3 million worth of outstanding balances for the nearly 18,000 households benefiting from the program.

See this website for more information on who qualifies for direct payment assistance of utility bills and how to sign up.

Anyone with past due utility bills also is asked to reach out to the companies for information on payment plans and other assistance being offered.