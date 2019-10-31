Michigan peppered with weather warnings as powerful Halloween storm continues

The gales of November have come just a few days early to Michigan.

A powerful storm system is triggering more than a half dozen different types of warnings and advisories around the ABC 12 viewing area.

The list is as follows:

-Lakeshore Flood Warning – until 12:00 a.m. Friday. (Dark Green)

-Lakeshore Flood Advisory - until 12:00 a.m. Friday. (Light Green on the lakeshore)

-Flood Warning – Saginaw River in Saginaw & Bay Counties. – until next week (Light Green in Saginaw & Bay Counties)

-Wind Advisory – 7:00 p.m. Thursday until 4:00 a.m. Friday. (Brown)

-Winter Weather Advisory – 6:00 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday. (Purple)

-Gale Warning – until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Winds up to 46 knots (50+ mph) on open waters can be expected with waves as high as 22ft on the open waters Lake Huron.

Rain showers ongoing across the southern counties will switch over to snow just like the northern counties during trick-or-treating. The Tri-Cities and Flint could see the flakes start to fly as early as 7pm.

Once that changeover happens, it’ll be moderate to heavy snow at times with wind blowing it around. This means visibility could be reduced during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will immediately plummet into the mid-30s with wind chills in the mid-20s. Brr!

Snow accumulations will be a slushy inch for the Flint area into the Thumb with a slushy inch or two around the Tri-Cities. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay could see as much as 2-4” before all is said and done.

Winds gusting to 45 mph with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s means we will likely have some slick roads into Friday morning.

Please keep that in mind for commuting! Wind chills will be in the upper 10s for the start of our Friday as well.

