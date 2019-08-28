Michigan poll: Whitmer has negative approval rating, voters want to replace Trump

(8/28/2019) - Michigan voters aren't happy with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and want to replace President Trump, according to new poll results.

EPIC-MRA spoke to 600 likely voters in Michigan about how the state is doing. About 45 percent believe Michigan is headed in the right direction while 32 percent say the state is on the wrong track.

However, 43 percent of people polled gave Whitmer a positive job approval rating while 45 percent gave her a negative rating. Two percent were undecided.

When the 2020 election rolls around, 48 percent of people polled said they would vote to replace Trump while 34 percent said they would vote to re-elected him. Eighteen percent were undecided.

Michigan was a battleground state in 2016, which Trump won on his way to the White House.