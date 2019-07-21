Michigan power companies make progress with restoration efforts following storms

(07/21/19) - Consumers Energy says high winds, lighting and hail are responsible for more than 2,600 downed power lines.

As of 5:30 a.m. Sunday roughly 120,000 Consumers customers were without power.

How is it where I live? Consumers Outage Map

Crews have been working through the night to remove the downed lines and restore power. Consumers said it made progress overnight, restoring power to 212,000 homes and businesses across the state.

Approximately 1,400 Consumers employees are working to restore power by the end of the day Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy reported that over 375,000 customers were in the dark as of 6 a.m. Sunday from two waves of storms Friday and Saturday evenings.

How is it where I live? DTE Outage Map

The power company called this the "worst storm our region has experienced this year and one of the largest since the March 2017 wind storm."

DTE says it has to complete assessment before restoration times are announced. The power company has 800 additional lineworkers from other states to help out local crews.

If you see a downed power line, remember to stay an ambulance length away and call 911.

Consumers Energy is urging the public to keep some safety tips in mind as well.

* If you're looking for a temporary shelter or other resources, call 211. It's a free statewide service.

* Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near air intakes.

* Always be alert to crews working along the roadways.

