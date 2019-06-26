Michigan pro life groups start drive to ban second trimester abortion procedure

(6/26/2019) - Michigan pro life groups are launching their ballot drive to restrict a common second-trimester abortion procedure they say is "barbaric."

Petitions went into circulation Wednesday.

They would prohibit what advocates call "dismemberment" abortions, known medically as dilation and evacuation. There's an exception to protect a woman's life.

The procedure, in which the fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument, was used in 1,908, or 7.1 percent, of Michigan abortions in 2018.

If volunteers for Right to Life and churches collect 340,000 valid signatures within six months -- which seems likely -- the Republican-led Legislature could enact the ban despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's opposition.

Pro life activists have successfully used the maneuver four times before. Abortion-rights advocates say the restriction would handcuff doctors' ability to provide safe care to patients.

