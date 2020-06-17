Michigan providing financial resources for those facing evictions due to COVID-19

(06/17/2020) - People hit hard financially by COVID-19 are still scrambling to pay their rent and mortgages.

Last week, Governor Whitmer extended a moratorium on evictions until June 30th, but as bills pile up one statewide agency is doing to help people keep their homes.

Despite the extension on eviction bans, Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) says conversations with lenders or landlords about delaying foreclosure or payment deferral needs to happen now.

"The best way for them to deal with this crisis is to immediately contact their lender or their landlord and start that communication. Without that, it will get worse for that individual, so call, tell them what's going on, work with your lender or your landlord, and then reach out to one of our counseling agents for additional help," Mary Townley said. Townley is the MSHDA Director of Home Ownership.

MSHDA works with counselors across Michigan, providing funding, so they can advise homeowners and renters through some financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

In the last month, Townley says calls have doubled statewide.

"They will tell you what your rights are based on the eviction moratorium that's out there and also help you evaluate your budget and your financial capabilities, so that you can pay that arrearage of rent that you may have accumulated," Townley said.

Townley says there might even be some local funding available to help out. She says during the Great Recession in 2008, a lot of people lost their homes to foreclosure.

Now, because of the lessons they learned years ago, they know what to do. In 2020, she doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

"I don't want to see people walk away from their houses or lose it through foreclosure. I want to see people in their houses, and then it provides a better environment in the community if everybody is still in their homes and they're maintaining them. It's going to help you increase your value," Townley said.

Townley says there are three agencies in Mid-Michigan that offer housing counseling services:

-Genesee County Habitat

101 Burton Street, Flint

(810) 766-9089

-Habitat for Humanity of Michigan

618 S. Creyts Rd. Ste C, Lansing

(517) 485-1006

-MSU Extension - Genessee

605 N. Saginaw 1-A. Flint

(810) 244-8500

For more information from MSHDA, visit the "Related Links" section of this page.