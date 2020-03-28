Michigan receives 113,000 N95 masks from Strategic National Stockpile

(3/28/20) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan had received a shipment of close to 113,000 N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The stockpile is described as the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to be used in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.

Whitmer said on Twitter Saturday morning an additional shipment of 8,000 masks was also on the way.

Earlier in the week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said hospitals in the Metro Detroit area had become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and had reached capacity.

It said intensive care units were full and emergency rooms were overwhelmed.

As of this writing, the state said there were 3,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

It said 92 people had died.

President Donald Trump also announced Saturday he had approved a federal disaster declaration for Michigan.

It made federal funding available for food, rental assistance, temporary housing, and other needs.