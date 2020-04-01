Michigan receives 400 new ventilators from national stockpile for COVID-19

(4/1/2020) - More help is on the way to the state of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared pictures on Twitter Tuesday, announcing Michigan had received 400 ventilators from the national stockpile to help COVID-19 patients.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there are 10,000 ventilators in reserve.

He said several states, including New York, will likely receive some of them. However, the federal government is holding off on sending too many for now in preparation for the outbreak's peak.

"We have to hold them back, because the surge is coming and it's coming pretty strong, and we want to be able to immediately move it into place," Trump said.

There is a growing need for ventilators across the country and several governors are calling on the federal government to do more.