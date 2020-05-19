Michigan records 5,000 coronavirus deaths while number of new cases falls

(5/19/2020) - Michigan passed another sad milestone Tuesday with more than 5,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 102 more people died of the illness, bringing the state's total death toll to 5,017.

A routine audit of death records led to 43 of the 102 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

However, state health officials reported a continued slowdown in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan. With 432 more cases confirmed Tuesday, the state's total increased to 52,350.

That marks the eighth day out of the past 11 with fewer than 500 new cases of coronavirus reported statewide.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported roughly average growth in the number of new cases on Tuesday.

Other deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported in Bay, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties on Tuesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,893 cases and 234 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 946 cases, 98 deaths and 217 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and five recoveries.

-- Arenac, 31 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 248 cases, 16 deaths and 116 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases, one death and 12 recoveries.

-- Clare, 15 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 50 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 44 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 65 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 180 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 76 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Ogemaw, 18 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 235 cases, 21 deaths and 90 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

-- Tuscola, 173 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of one cases and two deaths.