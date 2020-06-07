Michigan reports 121 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths Sunday

Michigan has released its latest daily numbers as it continues to track the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the state health department, health officials confirmed 121 new cases statewide Sunday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,870.

Additionally, the state confirms four people lost their lives to the virus as of Sunday afternoon.

That marks the lowest daily count recorded since March.

The statewide death toll related to COVID-19 now stands at 5,656.