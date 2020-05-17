Michigan reports 11 more deaths, cases up to 51,142

(5/17/20) - Michigan now has 51,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,891 deaths. Those numbers were reported by the state Sunday afternoon.

The latest numbers show an increase of 638 cases from Saturday and 11 more COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, Michigan also updated the number of recoveries which now stand at 28,234.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 1866 cases, 230 deaths, which is an increase of twenty cases and no additional deaths.

-- Saginaw, 913 cases, 97 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases, and no additional deaths.

-- Arenac, 30 cases, and one death, which is the same as Saturday.

-- Bay, 241 cases, 15 deaths, which is an increase of 7 cases

-- Clare, 14 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 42 cases and four deaths, no change from Saturday.

-- Huron, 44 cases, one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 58 cases and eight deaths, which is the same as Saturday.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 180 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 70 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 17 cases, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, five cases, and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case

-- Shiawassee, 225 cases, 20 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Tuscola, 170 cases and 18 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.