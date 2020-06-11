Michigan reports 200+ new coronavirus cases for first time in five days

(6/11/2020) - Michigan inched closer to 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday with an increase of just over 200.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 218 new cases and 26 more deaths attributed to the illness statewide for totals of 59,496 cases and 5,737 deaths.

Thursday's growth in newly confirmed cases broke a four-day streak of fewer than 200.

Thursday was the fifth day in a row that Genesee County reported five or fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases. There were five new cases on Thursday and one more death attributed to the illness.

Genesee County now has 2,081 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 254 deaths attributed to the illness. Only six deaths in Genesee County have been attributed to the illness so far in June.

Saginaw County reported eight new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday. The county's statistics increase to 1,120 confirmed cases and 114 deaths.

Midland County reported the largest increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases with nine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wednesday:

-- Genesee, 2,081 cases and 254 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,120 cases, 114 deaths and 362 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases, two deaths and seven recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 345 cases, 27 deaths and 281 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases, one death and one recovery.

-- Clare, 23 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 80 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 95 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 79 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 193 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 101 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase in two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 242 cases, 26 deaths and 204 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 204 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case.