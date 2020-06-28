Michigan reports 314 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths

(6/28/20) - Confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan saw a slight decrease Saturday compared to the prior few days.

The state reported 314 new cases, which was a decrease of about 70 from the total number of cases on Friday. It meant Michigan had a total of 63,009 confirmed cases.

The state also reported 19 deaths, bringing the total to 5,907.

Michigan said there were 51,099 recovered cases.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,161 cases and 263 deaths, which is an increase of four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,210 cases, 120 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 348 cases, 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Clare, 26 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 100 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 246 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of ten cases.

-- Midland, 119 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, 11 cases and one death, which is a decrease of one case.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 246 cases, 26 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Tuscola, 228 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.