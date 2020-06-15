Michigan reports 60,000 coronavirus cases with slowest growth since March

(6/15/2020) - Michigan passed a milestone with 60,000 coronavirus cases reported Monday, but the growth of cases and deaths was the lowest since March.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 100 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time in more than three months. March 8 was the last day with a double-digit increase.

The 78 confirmed cases on Monday pushed the statewide total to 60,064.

Michigan also reported fewer than 10 deaths statewide attributed to coronavirus on Monday for the third time in four days. The two deaths reported Monday push the state's total to 5,772.

Nearly 3,000 more confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan were listed as recovered over the weekend for a total of 44,964. That represents 75% of all confirmed patients who have recovered.

State health officials consider coronavirus patients who survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms as recovered. So the patients listed as recovered over the weekend reported symptoms starting before May 12.

Mid-Michigan mirrored the continued trend of slow coronavirus growth on Monday and over the weekend.

After reporting no new coronavirus cases on Friday, the Genesee County Health Department reported six cases Saturday and one each on Sunday and Monday.

Only three deaths were reported over those three days.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported twice as many confirmed coronavirus patients recovered than the number diagnosed from Saturday through Monday.

There were 12 new cases confirmed in the county and 24 patients recovered over those three days. Only two deaths were attributed to coronavirus in Saginaw County since Friday.

Midland County had the second highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Mid-Michigan over the weekend with six.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,089 cases and 257 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and three deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,132 cases, 116 deaths and 429 patients recovered, which is an increase 12 cases, two deaths of 24 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 338 cases, 27 deaths and 282 patients recovered, which is a decrease of four cases and an increase of one death.

-- Clare, 24 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 81 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Lapeer, 194 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 112 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 206 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 207 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.