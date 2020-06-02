Michigan reports fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases two days in a row

(6/2/2020) - The numbers of new coronavirus cases in Michigan are off to a slow start in June.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported fewer than 200 new cases of the illness on both Monday and Tuesday, including 199 cases Tuesday. That pushes the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 57,731.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide also is down to just 37 on Tuesday, which includes 11 from a routine records audit. Total coronavirus deaths in Michigan stand at 5,533.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported the first coronavirus deaths in a week on Tuesday with two, pushing the total to 109.

Saginaw County also reported just two new cases of the illness on Tuesday for a total of 1,053. That makes 11 out of the past 12 days with fewer than 10 new cases.

Eight more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Tuesday for a total of 300.

The Genesee County Health Department reported six more confirmed coronavirus cases since Tuesday for a total of 2,024, but no more deaths attributed to the illness.

The Bay County Health Department reported four more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 312. Eleven more coronavirus patients were listed as recovered since Friday for a total of 240.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bay County remained the same on Tuesday at 24.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 2,024 cases and 248 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,053 cases, 109 deaths and 300 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases, two deaths and eight recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 312 cases, 24 deaths and 240 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and 11 recoveries.

-- Clare, 19 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 76 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Huron, 48 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 78 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 191 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 82 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 22 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 242 cases, 26 deaths and 189 patients recovered, which is an increase of five recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 189 cases and 24 deaths, which is no change.