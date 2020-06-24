Michigan reports highest coronavirus growth in nearly a month

(6/24/2020) - Michigan reported its highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases in nearly a month on Wednesday.

The 323 newly confirmed cases of the illness is the most since May 29, when there were more than 600 new cases statewide. Since then, daily totals of new cases have remained below 300.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports a new total of 61,953 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

Some of the statewide increase is due to localized outbreaks among migrant workers in Lapeer County and patrons at Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub in East Lansing.

Despite the sharp increase in cases, the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus stayed below 10 in Michigan for 10 out of the last 12 days. The four deaths reported Thursday push the state's total to 5,868.

In Genesee County, only six more cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday for a total of 2,135. After a fifth straight day with no coronavirus deaths, the county's total remains at 258.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only one more confirmed case of coronavirus and one death on Wednesday for totals of 1,184 and 120.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 2,135 cases and 258 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,184 cases, 120 deaths and 548 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 343 cases, 28 deaths and 304 patients recovered, which is and increase of two cases and 10 recoveries.

-- Clare, 26 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 56 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 97 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 232 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Midland, 118 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, nine cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 220 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of one case.