Michigan reports more than 10 coronavirus deaths for second time in 11 days

(6/23/2020) - Michigan has reported fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths for nine out of the last 11 days.

There were 11 deaths blamed on the illness Tuesday statewide for a total of 5,864.

The number of new coronavirus cases statewide reached above 200 again Monday with a total of 221. The state now has reported 61,630 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Genesee County, only one death has been attributed to coronavirus in the last nine days. One person died from the illness on Friday and the most recent coronavirus death before that was June 14.

Genesee County now has 258 deaths blamed on coronavirus. Only four more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the county on Tuesday for a total of 2,129.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its first deaths attributed to coronavirus in eight days on Tuesday. The two deaths increase the county's total to 119.

A total of 11 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Saginaw County on Tuesday for a total of 1,182. However, 13 more coronavirus patients were listed as recovered during that time, increasing the total to 548.

A coronavirus outbreak among migrant workers in Lapeer County eased on Tuesday with only one more cases reported. The county had seen 32 cases from Friday through Monday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 2,129 cases and 258 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,183 cases, 119 deaths and 548 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases, two deaths and 13 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 341 cases, 28 deaths and 294 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Clare, 26 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 55 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 95 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Lapeer, 228 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 119 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, seven cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 219 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.