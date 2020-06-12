Michigan resumes 140,000 unemployment benefits payments after fraud concerns

(6/12/2020) - The state of Michigan says it is resuming unemployment benefits for 140,000 people whose accounts were frozen amid an investigation of potentially fraudulent claims filed by impostors.

The payments were or are being made “within days” of accounts being validated, according to a Friday announcement.

A week ago, the state said payments had been halted to 340,000. Criminals are applying using stolen or false personal information from data breaches at Equifax and others.

The agency said it has received more than 50,000 reports from people reporting unemployment fraud and identity theft since March 15.