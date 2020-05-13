Michigan retailer stands firm while waiting for more coronavirus restrictions to end

(5/13/2020) - While one business owner is defying the state's orders to remain closed, another says she's staying closed but still being creative to stay in business.

Rachel Lutz owns several retail boutiques across the Detroit area. She's had to lay off her entire workforce, but she understands why she has to remain closed: making sure customers are comfortable coming to shops.

"If I open my doors too early, what am i opening to? I can't survive with 80% less revenue," Lutz said.

She plans to require customers and employees to wear masks in her stores after she reopens despite some well-publicized acts of violence over the issue.

"I will not allow a few recent events to intimidate me into not enforcing this policy," Lutz said. "I will not be bullied into not protecting my staff and my customers."

She won't reopen until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues an order allowing her stores to welcome customers inside again. And she will remember new ways to serve customers by changing strategies.

Recently, she had a Facebook Live event with curbside pick up, which led to a record sales day -- her highest sales in nine years.

Real estate agents across Michigan were allowed to resume operations nearly a week ago, but Realtor Maureen Frances said they are working with a number of new guidelines to prevent spreading coronavirus.

She said the spring real estate market, which is the busiest period, remains "vibrant" with strong investment.

Realtors are working with clients remotely as much as possible and have temporarily ceased open houses with unscheduled visitors. They are not showing available rental units until the current tenants move out.

Agents also are relying more on photos, videos and virtual showings so clients don't have to spend as much time inside homes. Buyers and sellers are taking steps to prevent the need for touching surfaces inside homes.

Manufacturers were allowed to reopen this week, including auto plants around Mid-Michigan, with preventative measures in place. Whitmer did not announce dates for any more industries to reopen on Wednesday.

Whitmer said Michigan remains at the third step of her six-phase plan to reopen the state's economy. The numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths are flattening, but some areas are seeing increases.

At the same time, the state's health care treatment capacity is improving while testing and contact tracing efforts are increasing. All three factors are key in moving Michigan's economic recovery forward, Whitmer said.

She couldn't say whether the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order will be extended beyond its scheduled expiration on May 28.

However, Whitmer shared concerns over more people being out and about as more businesses are opening up. While more travel is expected, the danger remains for a second wave of coronavirus.

"Let's not let our guard down now," Whitmer said. "It would be a travesty if the sacrifice we've made was in vain. We see the numbers climb because we've dropped these social distancing and safety practices. So please keep it up."

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, called on residents to continue wearing face masks in public, washing hands frequently and practicing social distancing.