Michigan retailers and auto dealerships reopen with new rules

(5/26/2020) - Retail shops and car dealerships are back open in Michigan, but by appointment only.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that retail stores and dealerships could reopen on the day after Memorial Day with restrictions on the number of people allowed inside at a time.

Only 10 people will be allowed in the shops or dealerships. Every customer and employee also must abide by other orders, including social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks in enclosed spaces.

Gatherings of 10 people or less also are allowed in Michigan as long as the participants obey all other state orders.

More restrictions will be lifted on Friday, when non-emergency medical, dental and veterinary services can resume.

However, Whitmer extended Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order for an additional two weeks last Friday, so it will expire on June 12. That means public places like salons, sporting and entertainment venues, gyms and casinos must remain closed until further notice.

Indoor restaurant dining rooms and bars also remain closed except for the northern Lower Peninsula and the entire Upper Peninsula.

Michigan's coronavirus State of Emergency has been extended to June 19. Whitmer is planning to address the state's coronavirus response at 3 p.m. Tuesday live on ABC12.