Michigan retailers prepare to resume processing bottle returns Monday

Michiganders haven't been able to return their empties since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. That changes tomorrow morning, when the state can again cash in.

Since the quarantine began, it’s estimated Michiganders have stockpiled $65-million worth of cans and bottles. At $.10 a piece, that’s around 650 million empties.

Stacked vertically, the resulting column of carbonation would soar more than three-thousand miles into space. Laid end to end, those 12 packs would reach more than half-way around the equator. Put another way, they’d contain enough soda to top-off 100 Olympic sized swimming pools.

“We know that this is going to be a crazy situation.”

Sharon Lyle describes what’s coming Monday with a mix of excitement and canned apprehension.

“First thought was panic, second thought was we’re ready,” laughed Lyle. “We can handle this.”

Sharon has been getting the team at Freeland staple Pat’s Food Center ready for weeks to face the onslaught of cans and bottles accumulated since March 23rd, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer temporarily banned returns.

“We brought all of our machines up to date,” related Lyle. “We did a thorough cleaning. We did a complete training program with the people who will be back here sanitizing.”

Even as Michigan’s largest retailers put their plans into motion Monday, some have introduced temporary upper limits.

“We have a small bottle room, so we’re only going to be allowing six people in the bottle room at a time,” said Lyle. “Only $25 is the maximum. That’s about a cart full of bottles.”

Hundreds of smaller grocers and liquor stores without reverse vending machines will take more of a phased approach to resuming returns.

“We would like them to be clean and dry,” explained Lyle. “Have your mask on and that you definitely keep a six foot distance.”

If the crunch leaves retailers overwhelmed, instead of getting paid, pay it forward; donating your empties to a good cause remains a solid option.

