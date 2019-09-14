Michigan season for hunting small game species opens Sunday

(09/14/19) -- Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse and other animals will be in hunters' sights as Michigan's small game season gets underway Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources says a Michigan base license is required for small game hunters. The cost for residents is $11.

The base license allows hunting of rabbit, hare, squirrel, pheasant, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, woodchuck, woodcock, quail, crow and waterfowl during the open season for each species.

For Michigan residents, it also covers coyote hunting.

A separate woodcock season begins Sept. 21. Those hunters need a free woodcock stamp, while a free endorsement is required for pheasant and sharp-tailed grouse hunters.

Information about additional season dates and regulations is available online.

