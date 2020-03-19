Michigan small businesses hurt by coronavirus eligible for $20 million from state

(3/19/2020) - The state of Michigan has signed off on $20 million in grants and loans to small businesses harmed by the coronavirus.

About 117,000 businesses were directly impacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to close or greatly limit service at bars, movie theaters, fitness centers and restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some could qualify for grants of up to $10,000.

Whitmer also has expanded unemployment benefits for employees affected by coronavirus. Under an order issued Monday, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

• Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

• Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

• First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

Eligible employees should apply for unemployment benefits online at Michigan.gov/UIA or 1-866-500-0017.