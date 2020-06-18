Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds preparing to open

(6/18/2020) - The long wait for campers to stay at Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds is nearly over.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning to reopen the campgrounds for the season on Monday. State forest campgrounds reopened earlier this month.

DNR officials say most campground services will be open by Monday if they aren't already, including bath houses and playgrounds. Only drinking fountains will remain closed, along with some facilities under construction.

When campgrounds reopen Monday, the DNR again will require a Recreation Passport to enter any state park or recreation area beginning Monday.

All state park and recreation area campgrounds reopened late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR says workers lost months of seasonal maintenance work time in March, April and May due to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Camping reservations can be made by calling the DNR at 1-800-447-2757 or visiting the state campground booking website.

The DNR says campsites are available at nearly all state campgrounds this summer. Harbor slips also are available at several state facilities.

Campers are reminded to practice social distancing around people who are not in their household and to wear a face covering when they are inside enclosed public facilities.