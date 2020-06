Michigan statewide coronavirus case fatality rate is 9.6%

(6/7/20) - The state said Saturday the statewide coronavirus case fatality rate is 9.6 percent. As recent as May 30 it had been more than 12 percent.

The state saw fewer confirmed cases versus Friday but also saw an increase in confirmed deaths. It said there were 224 new confirmed cases Saturday versus 284 confirmed cases the day before. Michigan also saw 36 new confirmed deaths Saturday versus 21 new confirmed deaths on Friday.

Michigan now has a total of 58,749 confirmed cases and 5,652 confirmed deaths.

Many Mid-Michigan counties did not report changes in cases from Friday.

Here are totals for the counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of Saturday:

-- Genesee, 2,058 confirmed cases, 467 probable cases, 255 confirmed deaths, and 25 probable deaths, which is an increase of eight confirmed cases and six probable cases and one confirmed death.

-- Saginaw, 1,095 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases, 110 confirmed deaths, and three probable deaths, which is an increase of 14 confirmed cases and two probable cases.

-- Arenac, 34 confirmed cases, four probable cases, and one confirmed death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 338 confirmed cases, 39 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and one probable death, which is an increase of seven confirmed cases and one confirmed death.

-- Clare, 21 confirmed cases, one probable case, and two confirmed deaths, which is an increase of one confirmed case.

-- Gladwin, 18 confirmed cases, and one confirmed death.

-- Gratiot, 79 confirmed cases, nine probable cases, and 11 confirmed deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 49 confirmed cases, eight probable cases, and one confirmed death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 95 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths, and one probable death, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 78 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, and seven confirmed deaths, which is a decrease of one confirmed case.

-- Lapeer, 193 confirmed cases, 28 probable cases, 30 confirmed deaths, and one probable death, which is an increase of one confirmed case.

-- Midland, 83 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases, and nine confirmed deaths, which is an increase of one confirmed case.

-- Ogemaw, 23 confirmed cases, eight probable cases, and one confirmed death, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five confirmed cases, three probable cases, and one confirmed death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 confirmed cases, and three probable cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 confirmed cases, one probable case, five confirmed deaths, and one probable death, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 239 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and one probable death, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 197 confirmed cases, four probable cases, and 25 confirmed deaths, which is an increase of five confirmed cases and one probable case.